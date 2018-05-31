MARKET WRAP: Nifty ends May F&O expiry above 10,700, Sensex gains 416 pts

-
-
Nifty Pharma fell over 1% COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS() LOSS(%) VOLUME SUN PHARMA.INDS. 480.35 494.55 -14.20 -2.87 18785199 DR REDDY'S LABS 1927.85 1961.80 -33.95 -1.73 1859410 CADILA HEALTH. 361.30 367.50 -6.20 -1.69 3115317 AUROBINDO PHARMA 556.30 565.65 -9.35 -1.65 4277149 BIOCON 665.40 674.90 -9.50 -1.41 5112021 Nifty Bank index gains over 2%: Top gainers in the pack COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN() GAIN(%) VOLUME HDFC BANK 2147.40 2048.35 99.05 4.84 9107110 INDUSIND BANK 1959.40 1884.85 74.55 3.96 3620127 ST BK OF INDIA 270.60 267.15 3.45 1.29 29605103 KOTAK MAH. BANK 1319.65 1303.25 16.40 1.26 6320209 IDFC BANK 40.55 40.05 0.50 1.25 138009862 Nifty chart for the day Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Close The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 35,322, up 416 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,736, up 121 points
Among sectors, financials firmed up and accounted for most of the gains on the indices, with HDFC Bank gaining nearly 5% and Housing Development Finance Corp inching 2% higher.
Shares of Reliance Communications jumped nearly 6% after the Anil Ambani-led company said on Wednesday it expects to complete its asset sale to Reliance Jio Infocomm and Canada’s Brookfield in coming weeks.
