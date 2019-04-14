Ambedkar Jayanti: President, PM pay tribute to architect of Indian Constitution

and on Sunday paid homage to social reformer and father of the Indian Constitution Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 128th birth anniversary, also known as or Bhim Jayanti.

"Homage to Dr on An icon of our nation, and of the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar waged a life-long struggle for a modern free of caste and other prejudices, ensuring equal rights for women and weaker sections," Kovind tweeted.

"I pay my homage to the of Indian Constitution and a person who has worked for social justice - Dr -on Jai Hind!" the tweeted in Hindi.

In a video tribute on Twitter, Modi said "He (Ambedkar) is an inspiration to crores of people including me. It is not necessary for a person to born in a rich family. In India, a person born in a poor family can also dream of big things and can achieve them."

Dr Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers.

Born into a poor family on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, of the Constitution of and a founding father of the Republic of

He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Buddhist Movement in 1956.

Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)