CWC '19: Will try to score 500 runs against Bangladesh, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

At a time when Pakistan's chances of making it to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-finals look slim, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed remains optimistic and said the team will try to score 500 runs in their upcoming match against Bangladesh.

As of now, Pakistan are placed fifth in the points table with nine points from eight matches played so far. To surpass New Zealand and secure a semis berth, the team will have to score 450-odd runs and defeat Bangladesh by 316 runs to qualify with the required net run rate.

The match may even end at the toss, as Pakistan will be out of the semis race if Bangladesh opt to bat first.

Keeping the conditions for qualifying in mind, Sarfaraz, at a pre-match press conference held on Thursday, said the team will try and win the match.

"We have to be realistic, but we will try to score 500 runs against Bangladesh. We have to score 500 runs and try to bowl out Bangladesh for 50. It is very clear that Pakistan have to beat Bangladesh by 316 runs to qualify for the semi-finals. We will try to win the match," he said.

The highest total achieved by a team so far is 481 - by England against Australia. No team in ODI history has ever gone past that score.

Pakistan's highest total in ODIs is 399 against Zimbabwe. If the team scores 500 runs, they will become the first to achieve this feat.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are out of the tournament, as they only have seven points from their eight matches.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their last match of the round-robin stage at Lord's later today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)