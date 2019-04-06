EC should work in an unbiased manner: Andhra CM on transfer of state chief secy

Hours after the ordered the transfer of state Anil Chandra Punetha, N Chandrababu said the EC should work in an "unbiased manner."

Punetha was on Friday shifted to a non-election post, while L. V. Subramanyam, a 1983-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the new of AndhraPradesh.

"For what mistake did EC transfer the How can you transfer without telling the mistake he did? should work in an unbiased manner," said.

"I am condemning the transfer of Chief Secretary. I am condemning Centre's conspiracies against Andhra. I will see if they will arrest me tomorrow or day after," he added.

While speaking at a roadshow in Visakhapatnam, demanded an explanation from the poll body on Punetha's transfer.

He said, " should be impartial. When the election code came into force, our was changed. Two SPs and intelligence are also appointed similarly. Today they changed our Chief Secretary. What does that mean?"

Meanwhile, Naidu, while addressing a rally in Aluru in district, assured Muslims that he will give the Deputy post to Muslims if he is voted to power again in He even promised to set up an Islamic for minorities.

"Vote for Jaganmohan Reddy means vote for If Modi comes to power again, minorities will have to face many troubles. If Modi wins again, he will see Muslims in the country will have no votes at all. Jagan became a slave to KCR (Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao) and Modi," Naidu said.

will go to polls on April 11 for Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in the state. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

