EZTax.in delivers innovative IT filing solution to maximise Tax Refund

EZTax.in, a leading Tax Compliance Company in India, announced today that the company has released its New Comprehensive ITR Filing Portal.

Taxpayers who are new to EZTax.in can download the app from Google Play Store for free, or Signup through browser and eFile their tax returns for Free in about 7 minutes.

Compared to last year's tax filing, new enhancements made in technology, algorithms to read typical Form 16 in either PDF format, image, or by just taking a mobile photo in a well-lit area. The App or Web Version will auto read the data and populate the respective forms in seconds, and eFile in just seconds to get an acknowledgement from the Income Tax Department.

In addition to the improvements to bring ease of use, EZTax.in made conscious efforts to include more deductions in its application to maximise Tax Refund for the filing year and to educate taxpayer on how to use such through its EZHelp feature available when accessed through PC Browser, and Tabs.

"We have been delivering innovation in both Income Tax and GST segments, acquiring significant number of clients at a lowest possible acquisition cost, mainly possible due to the fact that the clients love our software and solutions, which are second to none in the industry", said Suneel Dasari, Founder, CEO, EZTax.in.

"While we made significant progress in free offerings in the market to give away improved questionnaires, tax optimisation report to maximise Tax Refund for next year part of our tax planning feature for individuals. At the same time, we made transformational changes in the expert assisted tax filing category, and are expecting the momentum to continue for the rest of the tax season", he added.

"New strides in customer satisfaction and delivery in expert assisted income tax filing made EZTax.in to be the highest google reviewed tax company in India", he concluded.

