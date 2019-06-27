No proposal sent by Delhi govt on free rides to women in Delhi metro: Centre

-
-
The Centre on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that it has not received any proposal on Delhi government's plans to provide free ride for women commuters in Delhi metro.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri gave this information in a written reply to Saugata Roy in the Lok Sabha.
The minister also stated that the Centre does not have any proposal to provide free rides to women travelers in the Delhi Metro trains.
