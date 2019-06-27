No proposal sent by Delhi govt on free rides to women in Delhi metro: Centre

The Centre on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that it has not received any proposal on government's plans to provide free ride for women commuters in metro.

Housing and gave this information in a written reply to Saugata Roy in the Lok Sabha.

The also stated that the Centre does not have any proposal to provide free rides to women travelers in the Metro trains.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)