JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Missed services of second spinner, says Mitchell Santner
Business Standard

No proposal sent by Delhi govt on free rides to women in Delhi metro: Centre

ANI  |  Politics 

The Centre on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that it has not received any proposal on Delhi government's plans to provide free ride for women commuters in Delhi metro.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri gave this information in a written reply to Saugata Roy in the Lok Sabha.

The minister also stated that the Centre does not have any proposal to provide free rides to women travelers in the Delhi Metro trains.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 15:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU