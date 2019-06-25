Khloe Kardashian found 'beauty' in life after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

American reality TV star is teaching everyone to look at the brighter side of things.

has managed to overcome her ex and and cheating scandal like a pro. Ahead of Sunday night's emotional episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', the reality star revealed that she is staying positive even after the upsetting incident.

"Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned--obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen--but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system," shared at the opening night of the night lounge, novelle at Mohegan Sun, reported E! News.

She added, "Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it."

For the 34-year-old star, the biggest ray of sunshine is her daughter, True, who is "babbling like no other."

She said that she is confident her little munchkin is "really, really close" to talking. "I know she is never going to stop talking once she starts, but it's just so cute the little forms of communication she can do and everything for me is so rewarding," the proud mother joked.

But at the opening, Khloe was all about letting loose, even if it was just for a few hours. She joked that she was in need of a "mom's night out," so she and her girlfriends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, left True in "great hands."

While True and her father spent some quality time together, Khloe said she and her girlfriends were going to party like never before.

Khloe and Tristan called it quits in February after his cheating scandal with Jordyn. Even after parting ways, the two try to remain civil for their daughter The parents came together for their little munchkin's first birthday party in April.

