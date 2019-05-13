New song 'Vande Mataram' from 'India Most Wanted' to release tomorrow

After treating fans with the inspirational song 'Akela', filmmakers of starrer 'India's Most Wanted' is all set to release a second track from the film.

Arjun posted the song poster on his handle and wrote, "Here's Team Indias saluting the unsung brave hearts who protect us day and night. Also, stay tuned for Vande Mataram tomorrow."

In the poster shared by the 'Ki and Ka' actor, he along with the cast of the film can be seen saluting all the unsung heroes and their brave heroic works.

Though not much is known about the song, the song seems to be a patriotic one which will instil the feeling of patriotism in the fans and viewers.

It appears to have been crooned by Papon, composed by and penned by as the has tagged all of them in his post.

Providing a sneak peek into the making of the song, the also uploaded pictures on his stories from behind the scenes.

"Proud India, Vande Mataram," he captioned a picture while the second one read, "India's Most Wanted, The team behind the team.

In one of the picture, the entire team of the song can be seen discussing something while the second story was a boomerang video where the can be seen saluting.

Earlier the makers of the film had released the song 'Akela'.

'Akela' is an inspirational track that talks about the power one hold within. The song is penned by and sung by Abhijeet Srivastava. The music is given by

'India' Most Wanted' is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of a billion people by hunting down a terrorist, which the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

The film is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, and Fox Star Studios.

It is slated to hit the screens on May 24.

