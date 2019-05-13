Soulful track 'Dil Royi Jaye' from 'De De Pyaar De' to release tomorrow

Makers of and Singh starrer film 'De De Pyaar De' are all set to release another track from the film tomorrow.

Ajay on his handle shared the glimpse of the new song in the nineteen seconds teaser. " Dil Royi Jaye out tomorrow," he captioned the post.

From the teaser, the song appears to be sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Rohchak Kohli and penned by Kumaar.

The song showcases the pain of Ajay and Rakul's character. In one of the scene from the song, Rakul can be seen crying in pain.

The entire song releases tomorrow and from the teaser, it looks like the song is going to touch our hearts with its soulful lyrics.

Earlier the makers of the film treated the fans with a peppy track 'Mukhda Vekh Ke' where Ajay and Rakul Preet's remarkable on-screen chemistry was the highlight of the song and Tabu's expressions were priceless. It was the first song where the fans were able to catch a glimpse of the entire cast including Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Madhumalti Kapoor and many more.

The trailer of the film released earlier in April which shows Devgn's character Ashish, 50, falling for Rakul's character Ayesha, who is just 26 years old.

The 'Golmaal' will be seen portraying a divorcee with two children who are as young as Rakul's character. is playing the role of Ajay's ex-wife.

The poster of the film which released on March 22 caught the attention of the viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split.

Directed by Akiv Ali, 'De De Pyaar De' is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17 this year. (ANI)

Apart from this film, Ajay will soon be seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' playing the role of Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and

