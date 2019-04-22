PM Modi did surgical strike, killed terrorists: youth's response to query at Digvijay's rally

and former two-time was caught in an embarrassing situation at an election rally at Eint Khedi village here when a youth encouraged on stage to share views on ended up praising PM Narendra Modi!

The senior addressing supporters here asked if they got Rs. 15 lakh from Narendra Digvijay pointed to a youth and asked him to come up on the dais to speak about whether he had received the money.

The youth walks up and takes the microphone to say that "PM did surgical strikes and killed terrorists."

The reply, unexpected by all flummoxes who is left speechless and fails to react for a few seconds. Within seconds, however, the Congress gathers his wits and shoves the youth away from the microphone. He is pushed away from the stage by some party workers.

Singh will contest against BJP candidate from parliamentary constituency.

Polling in will be held in the last four phases of elections. Voting in will take place on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)