PM Modi did surgical strike, killed terrorists: youth's response to query at Digvijay's rally

Congress leader and former two-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh was caught in an embarrassing situation at an election rally at Eint Khedi village here when a youth encouraged on stage to share views on Prime Minister ended up praising PM Narendra Modi!
The senior Congress leader addressing Congress supporters here asked if they got Rs. 15 lakh from Narendra Modi. Digvijay pointed to a youth and asked him to come up on the dais to speak about whether he had received the money.
The youth walks up and takes the microphone to say that "PM Modi did surgical strikes and killed terrorists."
The reply, unexpected by all flummoxes Digvijay Singh who is left speechless and fails to react for a few seconds. Within seconds, however, the Congress leader gathers his wits and shoves the youth away from the microphone. He is pushed away from the stage by some party workers.
Singh will contest against BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal parliamentary constituency.
Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the last four phases of elections. Voting in Bhopal will take place on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
