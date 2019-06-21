Sensex ends 407 points lower, Yes Bank and Maruti top losers

Equity benchmark indices on Friday failed to carry forward yesterday's momentum and extended losses in the last hour of the trading session amid profit booking.

Investors took cues from weak Asian markets amid continued foreign fund outflow and a depreciating rupee. The BSE Sensex closed 407 points or 1.03 per cent lower at 39,194 while the was down 108 points at 11,724.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all sectoral indices except for PSU were in the red. Nifty pharma dipped 1.46 per cent, media by 1.41 per cent and auto by 1.22 per cent.

Among stocks, plunged 7.4 per cent to Rs 520.30 after reports that more than four per cent total equity of the changed hands via block deals in early morning trade.

Shares of aviation traded under pressure after a crude price surge in global markets. closed 5.6 per cent lower at Rs 123.25 per scrip while slipped 1.3 per cent at Rs 1,562 apiece.

shares were down by 3.9 per cent to Rs 602.35 after the company received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its unit 11 manufacturing facility at Srikakulam in

The other losers were Yes which dived 4.5 per cent, Maruti by 2.9 per cent, HDFC 2.56 per cent, over 2 per cent and by nearly two per cent.

However, swung in a wide range of 116 per cent between high and low points after the admitted the ailing for insolvency proceedings a day earlier. It finally closed 13.2 per cent higher at Rs 72.45 per share.

also gained 1.7 per cent after the (CCI) approved its proposed merger with Hindalco, and showed marginal gains.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed as investors embraced the decisive shift by central banks back to stimulus mode. Japanese, South Korean and Australian shares dipped while Hong Kong's benchmark fluctuated and shares rose.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)