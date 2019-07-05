'Spider-Man: Far From Home' marks grand opening on day one

Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man

The film earned over Rs 10.05 crores on its first day as it hit around 1,945 screens in the country. With this amount, the latest Spider-Man flick surpasses all the record held by the previous 'Spider-Man' franchise films, film critic Taran Adarsh said.

"#SpiderManFarFromHome highlights... Non-holiday release [Thu], Opens in double digits [Rs 10.05 cr] NBOC, Biggest opener in the #SpiderMan franchise India biz," he tweeted.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' was produced on a budget of around USD 160 million.Prior to its release in the home country, the movie was already released in China on June 28 and garnered over USD 30 million by mid-evening on the first day of its release.

Its predecessor 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' minted about USD 116 million in China and USD 880 million globally.

Directed by Jon Watts, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' has the hero dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York.

The film features British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

The film which released on Thursday in India, earned over USD 39.2 million in North America on the first day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)