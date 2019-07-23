Yogi govt tables first supplementary budget of Rs 13,594 cr for 2019-20 in UP Assembly

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday tabled the third supplementary Budget with an additional outlay of Rs 13,594.87 crore for the current fiscal 2019-20.

The supplementary demands were tabled by Finance Minister Rajesh Agrawal before the state assembly in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The government had tabled annual Budget 2019-20 of Rs 4.79 lakh crore on February 9 with emphasis on developing infrastructure. An amount of Rs 1,824 crore was allocated for construction of expressways in the next few years.

For the construction of Gorakhpur link expressway, Rs 12.7 crore was allocated for paying the interest on loans taken from financial institutions. Besides, an additional allocation of Rs 850 crore was made for the Purvanchal Expressway.

The amount of Rs 79 crore was allocated for constructing new bridges on various routes across the state and Rs 200 crore for carrying out works in the rural sector for widening roads.

In the supplementary budget, importance has been given to modernising madrasas in the state. The Yogi government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the same. At present, there are around 19,000 madrasas affiliated with the UP Madarsa Board, apart from 560 aided madrasas functioning in the region.

Besides, Rs 40 crore has been allocated for the construction and repair of high school and inter-college buildings in small districts.

The government has also stressed upon improving the health infrastructure and allocated Rs 15 crore. About Rs 5 crore will be given to Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur and Ferozabad districts each for improving medical services in the region.

The government presents a supplementary budget when the general Budget for government schemes is not enough. The supplementary Budget is presented by the Finance Minister with consent of the Governor.

