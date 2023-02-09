R&B Denims Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

JTEKT India Ltd, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd and Starlit Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 February 2023.

R&B Denims Ltd crashed 15.06% to Rs 30.75 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd lost 13.92% to Rs 117.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58090 shares in the past one month.

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd tumbled 11.25% to Rs 124.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1270 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Pharma Ltd fell 10.52% to Rs 88.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd plummeted 8.68% to Rs 6.52. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5902 shares in the past one month.

