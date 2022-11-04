Ajanta Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2022.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd lost 6.65% to Rs 1258.55 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18142 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd tumbled 5.80% to Rs 332. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd crashed 5.27% to Rs 1548.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4179 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd corrected 5.11% to Rs 174.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd shed 4.24% to Rs 5982.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6464 shares in the past one month.

