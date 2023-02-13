JUST IN
Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.75% to Rs 6.73 crore

Net profit of Stanpacks (India) remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.75% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.739.58 -30 OPM %5.356.05 -PBDT0.110.10 10 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:19 IST

