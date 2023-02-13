Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.75% to Rs 6.73 crore

Net profit of Stanpacks (India) remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.75% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.739.585.356.050.110.100.020.020.020.02

