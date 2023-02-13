Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; PSU banks tumble
Indices trim losses, Nifty above 17,200 level, NSE VIX climbs over 5%
Nifty below 18,400 level, PSU bank shares advance
LIC raises stake in Info Edge (India), Gail (India)
-
Sales decline 29.75% to Rs 6.73 croreNet profit of Stanpacks (India) remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.75% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.739.58 -30 OPM %5.356.05 -PBDT0.110.10 10 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU