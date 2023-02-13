DHP India standalone net profit declines 59.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.66% to Rs 14.97 crore

Net profit of DHP India declined 59.21% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.66% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.9727.0532.1336.674.9310.724.1210.203.087.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)