DHP India standalone net profit declines 59.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 28.92% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 44.66% to Rs 14.97 crore

Net profit of DHP India declined 59.21% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.66% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.9727.05 -45 OPM %32.1336.67 -PBDT4.9310.72 -54 PBT4.1210.20 -60 NP3.087.55 -59

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:19 IST

