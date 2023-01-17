JUST IN
Suven Pharmaceuticals receives credit ratings from CRISIL
Artemis Electricals & Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 315.00% to Rs 20.75 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 315.00% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.755.00 315 OPM %23.57-154.80 -PBDT3.66-9.66 LP PBT3.25-10.10 LP NP2.43-7.60 LP

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 07:44 IST

