Artemis Electricals & Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 315.00% to Rs 20.75 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 315.00% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.755.0023.57-154.803.66-9.663.25-10.102.43-7.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)