Artemis Electricals & Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Stroke unit at Artemis Hospital develops peripheral network in Haryana to curb stroke related mortality
Artemis Electricals & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Dixon Tech inks deal with Ibahn for advanced lighting technology
Artemis Lite, 40+ bed multi-specialty hospital opens at New Friends Colony, New Delhi
Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 11.48% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 315.00% to Rs 20.75 croreNet profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 315.00% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.755.00 315 OPM %23.57-154.80 -PBDT3.66-9.66 LP PBT3.25-10.10 LP NP2.43-7.60 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU