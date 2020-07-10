Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 110.8 points or 0.69% at 16174.39 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.27%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.22%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.98%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.98%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.92%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.85%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.84%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.56%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.41%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 0.91%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.59%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.35%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 44.85 or 0.12% at 36692.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.2 points or 0.15% at 10797.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 33.56 points or 0.26% at 12881.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.74 points or 0.15% at 4463.59.

On BSE,864 shares were trading in green, 891 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

