Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 8.51% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 1093.49 croreNet profit of Avanti Feeds rose 8.51% to Rs 92.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 85.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 1093.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1040.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1093.491040.24 5 OPM %12.5112.66 -PBDT154.50140.13 10 PBT145.27131.40 11 NP92.9685.67 9
