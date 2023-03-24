BEL bags 2 contracts worth Rs 3,800 cr from MoD

The Ministry of Defence has signed two contracts worth Rs 3,800 crore with Bharat Electronics (BEL), for the supply of medium power radar and digital radar warning receivers (RWR) for Indian Air Force.

The medium power radar (Arudhara) for Indian Air Force is the 4D surveillance radar equipped with active aperture phased array radar technologies based on solid state TR module transmission. The radar is indigenously developed and being manufactured by BEL based on Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LDRE) - DRDO design.

The above system will further enhance the surveillance capability of Indian Air Force with the modern radar technologies including best in class Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) capabilities, said the company.

The digital radar warning receiver (RWR) for Fighter Aircraft of Indian Air Force has been indigenously designed & developed by Combat Aircraft Systems Development & Integration Centre (CASDIC), DRDO. The supply of advanced electronic warfare (EW) systems will significantly enhance the battle-suitability of IAF fighter aircraft while undertaking operational missions against adversaries.

These are flagship projects showcasing the indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities of Indian Defence industry led by BEL, involving other Public Sectors, Private Sectors and MSMEs, BEL stated in the press release.

Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment.

The company had reported reported 2.64% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 598.77 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 583.37 crore in Q3 FY22. On a standalone basis, the PSU company's net sales increased 10.6% to Rs 4,046.11 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 compared with Rs 3,656.22 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of Bharat Electronics rose 0.65% to Rs 93.04 on the BSE.

