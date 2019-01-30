JUST IN
BF Utilities standalone net profit rises 19.82% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 30.82% to Rs 3.39 crore

Net profit of BF Utilities rose 19.82% to Rs 18.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 30.82% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.394.90 -31 OPM %15.3451.02 -PBDT19.7216.29 21 PBT18.7515.32 22 NP18.8015.69 20

