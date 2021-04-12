Board of L&T Finance Holdings approves change in Chief Risk Officer

-
-
At meeting held on 12 April 2021The Board of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings at its meeting held today i.e. 12 April 2021 has approved the appointment of Ashish Malani as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company in place of Tushar Patankar for a tenor of two years with effect from 13 April 2021.
