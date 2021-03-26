Board of M&M approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric Mobility with itself

-
-
At meeting held on 26 March 2021The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra at its meeting held on 26 March 2021 has accorded its in-principle approval for consolidation of Mahindra Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of the company into the company, either by way of scheme of merger or demerger of a business undertaking or by such other appropriate means as may be most efficient.
