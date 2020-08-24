Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 162.41 points or 1.15% at 14333.74 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.22%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.51%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 3.19%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 3.11%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.72%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.66%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.26%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.2%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.08%).

On the other hand, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 1.75%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.01%), and Graphite India Ltd (down 0.44%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 239.46 or 0.62% at 38674.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 73.05 points or 0.64% at 11444.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.8 points or 1.11% at 14787.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.66 points or 0.84% at 4971.99.

On BSE,1426 shares were trading in green, 666 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

