JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Super Tannery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Market 

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 162.41 points or 1.15% at 14333.74 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.22%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.51%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 3.19%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 3.11%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.72%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.66%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.26%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.2%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.08%).

On the other hand, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 1.75%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.01%), and Graphite India Ltd (down 0.44%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 239.46 or 0.62% at 38674.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 73.05 points or 0.64% at 11444.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.8 points or 1.11% at 14787.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.66 points or 0.84% at 4971.99.

On BSE,1426 shares were trading in green, 666 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU