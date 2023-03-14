Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 111.61 points or 0.33% at 34120.13 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 2.76%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.21%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.07%),AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.71%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.36%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.34%), Timken India Ltd (down 1.63%), and Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.46%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.27 or 0.02% at 58223.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.3 points or 0.02% at 17157.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 68.3 points or 0.25% at 27303.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.69 points or 0.14% at 8615.06.

On BSE,1463 shares were trading in green, 1242 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

