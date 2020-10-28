Castrol India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

K P R Mill Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2020.

Castrol India Ltd surged 9.51% to Rs 119.15 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75037 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd spiked 7.80% to Rs 729.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4536 shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd soared 5.59% to Rs 457.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 4.99% to Rs 776.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd jumped 4.87% to Rs 4.09. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 145.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

