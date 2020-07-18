CDG Petchem consolidated net profit declines 67.65% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 16.78 croreNet profit of CDG Petchem declined 67.65% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.71% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.29% to Rs 89.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.7816.92 -1 89.4067.07 33 OPM %1.370.77 -1.552.10 - PBDT0.230.29 -21 1.361.22 11 PBT0.150.22 -32 1.060.91 16 NP0.110.34 -68 0.810.70 16
