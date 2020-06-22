Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd soars 3.1%, gains for fifth straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 202.9, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.14% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% slide in NIFTY and a 19.66% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 202.9, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 10330.4. The Sensex is at 35041.11, up 0.89%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has gained around 66.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 23.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10534.75, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 284.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 211.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

