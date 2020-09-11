CL Educate Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MT Educare Ltd, Alembic Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd and S & S Power Switchgear Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2020.

CL Educate Ltd lost 9.94% to Rs 67.05 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16359 shares in the past one month.

MT Educare Ltd crashed 7.87% to Rs 11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8873 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15718 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Ltd tumbled 6.20% to Rs 106.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd corrected 5.52% to Rs 10.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4474 shares in the past one month.

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 15.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 250 shares in the past one month.

