Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 44.15 croreNet Loss of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 26.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 24.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 44.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.1539.95 11 OPM %-13.45-8.36 -PBDT-24.63-22.70 -9 PBT-26.27-24.58 -7 NP-26.27-24.58 -7
