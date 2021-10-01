Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd, STEL Holdings Ltd, Ravinder Heights Ltd and Surana Telecom and Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2021.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd crashed 9.92% to Rs 9.26 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 68529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8469 shares in the past one month.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd lost 5.32% to Rs 38.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6793 shares in the past one month.

STEL Holdings Ltd tumbled 5.08% to Rs 180.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48636 shares in the past one month.

Ravinder Heights Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 23.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6186 shares in the past one month.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 8.76. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88495 shares in the past one month.

