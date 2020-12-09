Dr Reddys ADRs get secondary listing on NSE IFSC

On 09 December 2020

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the secondary listing of its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on NSE IFSC under the symbol 'DRREDDY' on 09 December 2020.

The said listing will provide a secondary platform (other than NYSE Inc.) to overseas investors for trading in Dr Reddys ADRs. This is a secondary listing of ADRs that are currently issued by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. under its ADR Deposit agreement with Dr Reddys, and no further capital raising or issuance of new securities is involved.

The clearing and settlement of ADRs will be done by NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation through depository account maintained with Clearstream using Internal (Clearstream to Clearstream), Bridge (Clearstream-Euroclear) and Clearstream Domestic links to American market for settlement with Depository Trust Company (DTC) US settlement systems.

