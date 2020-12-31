Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 29.35 points or 0.48% at 6084.51 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 2.16%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.96%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.54%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.5%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil India Ltd (up 0.72%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.71%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.69%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.69%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.94%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.51%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.55 or 0.01% at 47751.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6 points or 0.04% at 13987.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 74.63 points or 0.41% at 18107.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.6 points or 0.3% at 5959.1.

On BSE,1489 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

