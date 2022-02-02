Financials shares surge

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 118.77 points or 1.41% at 8531.53 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (up 10.16%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 9.72%),Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 9.5%),5Paisa Capital Ltd (up 8.31%),Computer Age Management Services Ltd (up 5.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 5.03%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 4.98%), IIFL Finance Ltd (up 4.45%), Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 3.89%), and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 3.49%).

On the other hand, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 3.01%), Reliance Capital Ltd (down 1.58%), and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 522.68 or 0.89% at 59385.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.55 points or 0.9% at 17735.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 402.14 points or 1.36% at 29898.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 85.4 points or 0.97% at 8917.08.

On BSE,2176 shares were trading in green, 702 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

