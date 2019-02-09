JUST IN
Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 7.14 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.146.69 7 OPM %5.185.23 -PBDT0.240.24 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.040.02 100

