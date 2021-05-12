Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 39.37 points or 1.59% at 2512.96 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.12%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.71%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.58%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.67%),DLF Ltd (up 1.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.28%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.23%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.58%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.69%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 333.62 or 0.68% at 48828.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.75 points or 0.59% at 14763.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 80.49 points or 0.36% at 22686.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.8 points or 0.18% at 7214.58.

On BSE,1551 shares were trading in green, 825 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

