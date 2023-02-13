BF Utilities consolidated net profit rises 41.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.21% to Rs 165.65 crore

Net profit of BF Utilities rose 41.56% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 165.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

