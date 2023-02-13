JUST IN
BF Utilities consolidated net profit rises 41.56% in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.21% to Rs 165.65 crore

Net profit of BF Utilities rose 41.56% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 165.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales165.65141.33 17 OPM %70.9572.36 -PBDT85.2662.91 36 PBT70.5248.96 44 NP32.0222.62 42

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:08 IST

