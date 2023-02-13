Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 28.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 5.45 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 28.92% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.454.8117.0626.610.931.350.771.210.590.83

