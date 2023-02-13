Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 28.92% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 5.45 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 28.92% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.454.81 13 OPM %17.0626.61 -PBDT0.931.35 -31 PBT0.771.21 -36 NP0.590.83 -29

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:08 IST

