Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 28.92% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 71.23% in the September 2022 quarter
Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Shemaroo Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 52.69% in the December 2022 quarter
Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 58.21% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 5.45 croreNet profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 28.92% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.454.81 13 OPM %17.0626.61 -PBDT0.931.35 -31 PBT0.771.21 -36 NP0.590.83 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU