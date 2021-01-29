Havells India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, HFCL Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 January 2021.

Havells India Ltd crashed 10.37% to Rs 1060.25 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up tumbled 5.68% to Rs 195.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd lost 5.67% to Rs 29.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd slipped 5.62% to Rs 470.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18949 shares in the past one month.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd dropped 5.40% to Rs 4613.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39183 shares in the past one month.

