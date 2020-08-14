Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 289.13 points or 1.52% at 19260.33 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 5%), Lupin Ltd (up 4.81%),Wockhardt Ltd (up 4.61%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 3.94%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 3.61%), Albert David Ltd (up 3.52%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 3.2%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 3.02%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 2.61%).

On the other hand, Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 4.34%), Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd (down 3.55%), and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 2.68%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 137.51 or 0.36% at 38448.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.25 points or 0.37% at 11342.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 77.76 points or 0.56% at 14017.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.33 points or 0.38% at 4789.81.

On BSE,1173 shares were trading in green, 728 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

