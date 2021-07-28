ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd extends winning streak

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 655.65, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.94% in last one year as compared to a 39.62% gain in NIFTY and a 48.74% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 655.65, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 15641.65. The Sensex is at 52222.05, down 0.68%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 6.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16529.15, down 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 655.1, down 0.01% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 45.94% in last one year as compared to a 39.62% gain in NIFTY and a 48.74% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 192.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

