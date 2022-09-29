Adani Green gains on commissioning 600 MW hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer

Adani Green Energy advanced 2.31% to Rs 2098 after the company announced the commissioning of 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The plant has power purchase agreements (PPA) with SECI at Rs 2.69 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for 25 years, the power producer said.

The company further stated that this hybrid power plant consists of 600 MW solar and approximately 150 MW wind plants.

The Solar plant uses bi-facial PV modules and employs horizontal single-axis tracker (HSAT) technology to capture maximum energy from the sun. The co-located hybrid power plant shall not only reduce intermittency of RE power but shall also help the Nation in optimal utilisation of transmission network.

Earlier, in May 2022, AGEL had operationalized India's first hybrid power plant with a capacity of 390 MW at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

With the successful commissioning of this 600 MW plant, AGEL now has a total operational generation capacity of approximately 6.7 GW, including operational hybrid power generation capacity of approximately 1 GW, the largest in the world.

This puts AGEL's total renewable portfolio of approximately 20.4 GW well on track to reach its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW). The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 2.3% to Rs 214 crore on 64% surge in net sales to Rs 1,591 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

