Indices clock strong gains in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity indices clocked strong gains in early trade as trading resumed after a long weekend. At 09:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 533.81 points or 0.87% to 61,839.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 120.30 points or 0.81% to 18,487.45.

Hindalco Industries (up 5.96%), Tata Motors (up 3.06%), JSW Steel (up 2.75%), IOC (up 2.64%) and ONGC (up 2.23%) were the top index gainers.

Asian Paints (down 0.99%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.64%), Eicher Motors (down 0.46%), Dr Reddys (down 0.22%) and Cipla (down 0.19%) were the top index losers.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.79% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.90%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the NSE, 1,429 shares rose and 391 shares fell. A total of 68 shares were unchanged.

Results Today:

Ultratech Cement (up 0.87%), L&T Infotech (up 1.31%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 1.30%), Route Mobile (up 3.89%), Craftsman Automation (up 1.25%), Alok Industries (up 1.72%) and Tata Coffee (up 1.54%) will announce their quarterly results today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HDFC Bank rose 0.43% to Rs 1,694.70. The bank reported an 17.6% increase in its net profit to Rs 8834.30 crore in Q2FY22 over Q2FY21. The bank's net revenues rose 14.7% to Rs 25085.20 crore in Q2FY22 over Q2FY21.

HCL Technologies shed 0.46% to Rs 1,245.45. The IT major reported 1.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,259 crore on a 2.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 20,655 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.

Avenue Supermarts jumped 6.14% to Rs 5,650.45. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 418 crore in Q2FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 199 crore in Q2FY21. The company's total revenue rose to Rs 7789 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 5306 crore in Q2FY21.

PNB Housing Finance hit a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 606.75. The company said that its board has decided not to proceed with a preferential issue of shares to investors led by Carlyle after the plan was delayed due to pending legal proceedings.

Global markets:

Asian stocks are mostly trading lower Monday as investors reacted to the release of key Chinese economic data.

China's economic growth continued to decelerate in the third quarter, as gross domestic product came in at 4.9%, softened by the country's zero-tolerance COVID measures and energy shortages.

The figure slid from 7.9% for the April-to-June quarter, weighed down by high commodity prices amid uncertainty kindled by the Evergrande Group's debt crisis, which is piling risk onto the property and banking sectors.

US stocks rose on Friday as Goldman Sachs rounded out a week of strong quarterly earnings for the big banks.

