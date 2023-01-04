IndusInd Bank Q3 FY23 advances jumps 19% YoY

The private lender's net advances improved to Rs 2,71,966 crore as of 31 December 2022, registering a growth of 19% as compared to Rs 2,28,583 crore as of 31 December 2021.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, net advances grew by 5% as against Rs 2,60,129 crore posted on 30 September 2022.

The bank's deposits jumped 14% to Rs 3,25,491 crore as of 31 December 2022 from Rs 2,84,827 crore of 31 December 2021 a rise of 3% over 3,15,921 crore as of 30 September 2022.

CASA ratio stood at 42% as of 31 December 2022 compared with 42.2% as of 31 December 2021 and 42.4% as of 30 September 2022.

The retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,37,968 crore as of 31 December 2022 as compared to Rs 1,29,990 crore as of 30 September 2022, recording a growth of 6.14% QoQ.

IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers. As of 30 September 2022, the bank's distribution network included 2,320 branches/banking outlets and 2,807 onsite and offsite ATMs.

The private sector bank reported 60.5% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,786.72 crore on a 12.9% increase in total income to Rs 10,718.85 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of IndusInd Bank fell 1.42% to Rs 1223.15 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)