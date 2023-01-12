Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 28.66 points or 0.66% at 4396.96 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.72%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.21%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.9%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.51%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.36%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.84%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.28%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.62 or 0.01% at 60111.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.9 points or 0.03% at 17901.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.23 points or 0.38% at 28910.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.31 points or 0.27% at 9028.76.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1089 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

