Business Standard

Information Technology shares edge higher

Capital Market 

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 56.85 points or 0.2% at 28501.04 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 3.33%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.41%),Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 2.2%),Control Print Ltd (up 1.98%),Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 1.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Allied Digital Services Ltd (up 1.65%), Mindtree Ltd (up 1.65%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 1.61%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 1.47%), and Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 1.34%).

On the other hand, Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 1.48%), Black Box Ltd (down 1.1%), and Vakrangee Ltd (down 0.81%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 187.77 or 0.32% at 57803.34.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54 points or 0.31% at 17187.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.68 points or 0.27% at 29094.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.56 points or 0.03% at 8886.66.

On BSE,1754 shares were trading in green, 993 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 10:00 IST

