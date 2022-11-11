Metal shares edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 253.47 points or 1.29% at 19951.61 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.93%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.76%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.67%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.17%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.91%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.7%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.02%), moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 948.86 or 1.57% at 61562.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 265.8 points or 1.47% at 18294.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.07 points or 0.51% at 29035.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.24 points or 0.55% at 9056.42.

On BSE,2065 shares were trading in green, 792 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)