Integra Engineering India standalone net profit rises 38.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.26% to Rs 17.46 crore

Net profit of Engineering India rose 38.52% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.26% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 226.10% to Rs 11.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.81% to Rs 62.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

