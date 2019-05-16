Integra Engineering India standalone net profit rises 38.52% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Integra Engineering India standalone net profit rises 708.97% in the December 2018 quarter
Integra Capital Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Honda Cars starts pre-launch bookings of new Civic
Honda Cars India to increase prices from next month
Honda confirms closure of UK car plant that employs 3,500
-
Sales rise 37.26% to Rs 17.46 croreNet profit of Integra Engineering India rose 38.52% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.26% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 226.10% to Rs 11.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.81% to Rs 62.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.4612.72 37 62.6645.14 39 OPM %13.6314.70 -14.5710.17 - PBDT2.652.16 23 10.185.73 78 PBT2.411.90 27 9.064.82 88 NP1.871.35 39 11.123.41 226
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU