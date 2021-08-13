Volumes jump at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 3.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27712 shares

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 August 2021.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 3.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27712 shares. The stock increased 10.19% to Rs.1,994.70. Volumes stood at 27099 shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 182.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.28 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.28% to Rs.766.05. Volumes stood at 40.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd witnessed volume of 30323 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3221 shares. The stock increased 9.46% to Rs.19,436.10. Volumes stood at 3212 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd notched up volume of 71.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.03% to Rs.115.25. Volumes stood at 11.43 lakh shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22642 shares. The stock increased 0.42% to Rs.1,957.35. Volumes stood at 54800 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)